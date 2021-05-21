Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: Two new cases reported Thursday; county’s case total is 4,895

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, May 20, 2021 — Nelson County had two new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the Linconl Trail District Health Department.

The additional cases bring the counties total positive cases to 4,895. Thirty of those cases are active. The county has recorded 55 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

Of the six-county Lincoln Trail District, Nelson County has the second-highest number of COVID cases and is second only to Hardin County.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County reported eight new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the counties positive case total to 9,558. Ninety-five cases are active; the rest have recoveredd. The county has recorded 158 COVID-related deaths.

MARION COUNTY. Marion County had no new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. The county has 2,288 total cases, with 19 of those being active cases. The county has reported 39 COVID-related deaths.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Washington County reported 1 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s case total to 1,399 cases. Of those, 12 cases are active. The county has reported 36 COVID-related deaths.

LARUE COUNTY. LaRue County reported no new COVID cases on Thursday. The county’s case total stands at 1,329, with 10 of those cases active. The county has reported 26 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

MEADE COUNTY. Meade County reported two new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 2,105. Of that total 18 are considered active. The county has reported 25 COVID-related deaths.

FOR MORE INFO. Visit the Lincoln Trail District Health Department website, www.ltdhd.org.

