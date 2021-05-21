Posted by admin

Obituary: Iva Marie Rice Howell, 95, Radcliff

Iva Marie Rice Howell, 95, of Radcliff, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. She retired from General Electric in Louisville. She was born April 28, 1926, in Belmont to the late Henry and Laura McCubbins Rice. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Terry Howell; one brother; and one sister.

She is survived by one daughter, Joanie Livesay of Radcliff; one sister, Juanita Lawler; and two grandchildren.

The graveside service is 1 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Old Mt. Sherman Cemetery.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

