Obituary: Joseph Eugene ‘Joe’ Carrico, 80

Joseph Eugene “Joe” Carrico, 80, died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at his daughter’s home. He was born June 23, 1940, to the late Joseph Elmer and Roberta Mudd Carrico in Springfield. He was a former businessman, a former Catholic priest, and a former CCD and RCIA instructor at St. Gregory and St. Joseph Churches. He was a member of St. Joseph Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1290 of Bardstown.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Virginia Tobin Carrico; his mother-in-law, Mary Tobin; his stepfather, Wallace McIntyre; one brother, Allen Carrico; three sisters-in-law, Margaret Janes Carrico, Jerri Carrico, and Ann Goff; and two brothers-in-law, Gary Goff and, Joe Goff.

He is survived by three daughters, Allison (Brian) Clements of Bardstown, Lisa (Gary) Dunlap of Cox’s Creek, and Kelley (Chad) Welch of Bardstown; two sisters, Elmerita (Donnie) Carrico-Hall and Sue Blair, both of Springfield; seven brothers, Leroy Carrico, Ken (Flo) Carrico and Sam (Marilyn) Carrico, all of Louisville, Bob (Linda) Carrico of Harrodsburg, Jim “Fletcher”(Frances) McIntyre of Springfield and Don McIntyre of Georgetown; five grandchildren, Luke Clements, Virginia Clements Clayton Eliza and Hudson Welch.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto Cathedral Church with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw offciating. Burial is in the church cemtery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, with evening prayers, and 8:30-10:30 Tuesday, May 25, 2021, aat the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houglin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

