Obituary: Rosemary Lear Humkey, 61, Bardstown

Rosemary Lear Humkey, 61, of Bardstown, died Thursday, May 20, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. She was born Samuels and was a 1978 graduate of Doss High School. After graduating from the Kentucky College of Barbering, she went to work at The Headquarters Barbershop in Bardstown, becoming the first female barber in Nelson County. She practiced here for 41 years, and considered all of her many customers as personal friends.

ROSEMARY LEAR HUMKEY

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Roby Lear and Dorothy May (Fields) Lear of Samuels.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 33 years, Tommy Humkey of Bardstown; one daughter, Kayce Humkey (Alexander) of Bardstown; one son, Kevin Humkey (Aubry) of Bardstown;

her grandchildren, Waylon Thomas, and Rosemary Mahaleigh;

three sisters, Betty Conliffe and Nancy Brummett, both of Louisville and Pamela Bolin (Leon) of Leitchfield; four sons, Charles Lear (Pauletta) of Vine Grove, Kenneth Lear (Beverly) of Winchester, Richard Lear (Diane) of Elizabethtown,

and Michael Lear of Covington, Ga.; and countless nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Ken Nguyen officiating.

Visitation is 1-6 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, 2-8 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, and 8-9:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Norton’s Cancer Institute and/or Hospice of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

