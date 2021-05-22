Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — May 20-22, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, May 20, 2021

James Travis Mattingly, 43, New Hope, failure to appear. Bond is $150 cash.

Booked at 2:43 a.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Abby Nicole Day, 32, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degre (less than 4 grams cocaine); persitent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 12:59 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Logan Ta’ree Calbert, 25, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 1:24 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Blake Green, 34, Bardstown, non-support. No bond listed. Booked at 2:25 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Elizabeth Ann Nally, 33, Cox’s Creek, failure to appear. Bond is $300 cash.

Booked at 11:39 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Friday, May 21, 2021

Ronald Bradley Jewell, 31, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; careless driving; failure to signal. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 12:04 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.

Stephen Gregory Delaney, 36, Cox’s Creek, assault, third-degree, police or probation officer; resisting arrest; alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, second-degree. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 3:35 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerico Paul Bentley, 30, Fairfield, promoting contraband, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 5:01 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021.

Steven Dale Norris, 43, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but less than $10,000; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana. No bond listed. Booked at 5:18 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Joe Kimball, 59, Taylorsville, no seat belts, possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; no insurance; no registration plates; no registration receipt. No bond listed. Booked at 6:24 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, May 22, 2021

Taylor B. Blanton, 28, Nortonville, tampering with physical evidence; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree; reckless driving; speeding, 24 mph over limit. Booked at 12:25 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021.

-30-