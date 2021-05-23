Posted by admin

Obituary: John Elmer ‘Hamburger’ Ballard, 86, Bardstown

John Elmer “Hamburger” Ballard, 86, of Bardstown, died Friday, May 21, 2021, at his home after a long fulfilling life, surrounded by family. He was born April 5, 1935, in Bardstown. He was a graduate of St. Joe Prep, and was a member of St. Joe Prep Alumni. He was an Army Reserve Veteran, owner and operator of Hagan’s Dairy Bar and the local Dean’s Milk distributor until 2000. He was known as “The Milk Man,” and always delivered with a smile, a laugh, and a joke. He was a member of the American Legion, and St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he was an avid supporter of St. Joseph and Bethlehem Schools, as well as the church. His hobbies included laughing, local fishing, telling tall tales, and supporting his grandchildren’s sporting events.

JOHN ELMER “HAMBURGER” BALLARD

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon “Red” and Louise Greenwell Ballard; one sister, Edna Mae Johnson; and two brothers, Bert Ballard and Jerry Ballard.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty Boone Ballard; four sons, John (Debbie) Ballard, Jim (Cindy) Ballard, Joseph B. Ballard, and Jeff (Shawn) Ballard, all of Bardstown; two brothers, James Robert (Lois) Ballard of Bardstown and Joseph Leon (Karlton) Ballard of Palm Harbor, Fla.; eight grandchildren, Tyler, Cole, Connor, Sara, Annie, Jack, and Beatrice Ballard, and Patrick Waskom; two great-grandchildren, Jillian and Luke; one sister-in-law, Marilyn Ballard (wife of Jerry); and several nieces and nephews.

The Memorial Mass is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with a prayer service Tuesday evening.

Memorial contributions may go to Bethlehem Athletics.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-