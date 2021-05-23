Posted by admin

Obituary: Loretta Jean Stansbury, 85, Bardstown

Loretta Jean Stansbury, 85, of Bardstown, died Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Louisville. She was born March 3, 1936, in High Grove to the late Herman Wayne and Ethel Lee Bell Jones. She was a former bookkeeper for Ellis Wrecker Service and was a member of Bardstown Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Clifford Stansbury; and two brothers, J.W. Jones and Wayne Allen Jones.

She is survived by two daughters, Kay (John) Morgan of Peewee Valley and Brenda (P.J.) Hagan of Louisville; two sisters, Laura Marie Jackson of Shepherdsville and Doris Ellis of Bardstown; five grandchildren; two great- grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff McCarty officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, and from 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

