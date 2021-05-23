Posted by admin

County GOP reorganizational meeting set for Saturday, June 5, 2021 at public library

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, May 22, 2021 — The Nelson County Republican Party will meet on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the main branch of the Nelson County Public Library, 201 Cathedral Manor, for its party reorganization meeting.

The meeting is open to all Republicans who were registered party members by Oct. 5, 2020 and where eligible to vote in the 2020 General Election.

Voter sign in is 9-10 a.m., while election for precinct captains, co-captain and youth captain is 10-11 a.m.

These captains will make up the membership of the Nelson County Republican Party Committee. The committee can have a maximum of 72 captain members.

At 7 p.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, the newly formed county Republican party committee will meet and conduct the election of county officers that will include chair, vice-chair, secretary, treasurer and youth chair.

All positions are 4-year terms.

-30-