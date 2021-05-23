Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday May 22, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, May 22, 2021

Taylor B. Blanton, 28, Nortonville, speeding 24 mph over limit; unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree; reckless driving; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence. Bond not listed. Booked at 12:25 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Douglas Dennis, 34, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 12:10 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Donald Joseph Carey Jr., 26, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting $500 or more but $10,000. No bond listed. Booked 3:06 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Patrick Wayne Scholl, 53, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 10:40 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

