Posted by admin

Obituary: Mitchell Leon Rust, 60, New Haven

Mitchell Leon Rust, 60, of New Haven, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Fordsville Nursing & Rehab in Fordsville. He was born in Bardstown May 12, 1961, to the late Henry Lee and Theresa “Tee” Roberts Rust. He was a loving father, grandfather, and friend. He was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven. He was a construction worker for Salsman Brothers.

MITCHELL LEON RUST

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Rust.

He is survived by two daughters, Erin Downs and Brandy (Phil) Nalley, all of New Haven; the mother of his children, Byrd Edlin Rust; two sisters, Vickie (Gary) Boren of Tennessee and Tammy (Bobby) Dewitt of New Haven; six brothers, Allen (Doris) Rust, Ricky (Kay) Rust, Stevie (Pam) Rust, and Kevin (Kay) Rust, all of New Haven, Jay (Donna) Rust of Elizabethtown and Nicky (Annette) Rust of New Haven; three grandchildren, Hunter Downs, Brianna Cissell, and Chloe Blackwell; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, and after 8:30 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021 at the William R. Rust Funeral Home with a 4 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, prayer service with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating in the chapel of the funeral home.

It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St. New Haven, is in charge of arrangements.

-30-