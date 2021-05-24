Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — May 23-24, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, May 23, 2021

Tony Lee Bryan, 42, Bloomfield, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 12:06 a.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Anthony Bryan, 21, Bloomfield, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 12:25 a.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicole Marie Baird, 35, Bardstown, operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs. No bond listed. Booked at 9:54 a.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021.

Michael Eric Hughes, 41, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 5:56 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021.

Monday, May 24, 2021