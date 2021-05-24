Posted by admin

Obituary: Rowena ‘Faye’ Ford Higgs, 78, Louisville

Rowena “Faye” Ford Higgs, 78, of Louisville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 22, 2021. She was born Jan. 31, 1943, in Louisville to the late Edna (Reneva) Ford and Aubrey L. Ford. She graduated from Male High School in 1961. She worked at Citizens Fidelity Bank until the birth of her son. She retired from PNC Bank. She Higgs enjoyed her family, playing cards, bowling, boating and storytelling. She was an avid fan of the University of Louisville football games.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three siblings, Mildred “Jean” Ford, Roger Ford and Francis “Ann” Froman; and her beloved bearded collie, Pepper.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 46 years, Jesse Higgs; one son, Paul Higgs (Angie); one brother, David Ford; one granddaughter, Madison Higgs; one sister-in-law, Vel Brooks; two brothers-in-law, Max Higgs (Debbie) and Steve Clark; five nieces and nephew, Toni Landis, Mike Landis, Becky Froman Poole, Leigh Rogers and Andrea Robinson (Justin); childhood best friend, Evelyn Riley; and other extended family and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

