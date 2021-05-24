Posted by admin

Drama announces the acts for the 2021 ‘Live at the Park’ concert series

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, May 25, 2021 — The Stephen Foster Drama Association announced that live, in-person concerts will return to the historic J. Dan Talbott Amphitheatre with a new lineup of “Live at the Park” concerts this summer.

Season tickets are now available at the box office, and individual concert tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021.

To purchase tickets, call (502) 348-5971, or visit www.StephenFoster.com.

2021 SEASON AT THE AMPHITHEATRE

MONDAY, JULY 19, 2021: The Crashers, a high-energy party band, will take the amphitheatre stage for a fun show for all ages. The band plays decades of hits that include Top 40, classic rock, oldies and more. Ticket Price: $23

MONDAY, AUG. 9, 2021: The Monarchs one of Kentuckiana’s oldest and beloved bands, returns to Bardstown with their renditions of old-time rock’n roll, doo wop, dance hits and love songs. Ticket Price: $23

FRIDAY, AUGUST 20, 2021: Creedence Revived. The world’s premiere Credence Clearwater Revival tribute band is back by popular demand! They cover all of CCR’s greatest hits, including Fortunate Son, Have You Ever Seen the Rain, Bad Moon Rising, Susie Q and more. Ticket Price: $25

FRIDAY, SEPT. 10, 2021: Back 2 Mac – A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac (formerly Rumours), will return to Bardstown to play Fleetwood Mac’s greatest hits, including Go Your Own Way, Don’t Stop, Landslide, Rhiannon and more! Ticket Price: $25

SEASON TICKETS. Season tickets for all four concerts are available for $115, plus The Stephen Foster Story presented by Salt River Electric. Season ticket holders recieve a discount on the “Season Extras” concerts listed below.

2021 SEASON EXTRAS

SUNDAY, JULY 25, 2021: Gary Vidito – I’m Not Done Yet!

How To Grow Old Successfully – original songs and classic hits from Stephen Foster Story’s banjo man and the Not Done Yet Band. Ticket Price: $17

FRIDAY, SEPT. 17, 2021: Bardstown Country Jam with Andrew Newton and Friends. A night of country music from Nelson County’s talented singers, songwriters and musicians, including Andrew Newton, Dustin Collins, Josh Mitcham (of Jericho Woods) and Kaleb Cecil. Ticket Price: $17

-30-