Memorial Day observance to return to Bardstown Cemetery rotunda May 31st

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, May 24, 2021 — The traditional, in-person Memorial Day observance will resume this year at the rotunda in the Bardstown City Cemetery.

The joint American Legions of Bardstown will host the annual Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, May 31st at the cemetery’s rotunda.

Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton will welcome those attending. Pastor Roscoe Linton of St. Johns AME Zion in Bardstown will serve as the minister for the event. Guest speaker this year will be former Miss America and veterans advocate, Heather French Henry. Her daughter Taylor, who was recently named Miss Bardstown, will also be on hand to perform the National Anthem.

Following the ceremony, American Legion Post 121 on West Broadway will host a a luncheon and refreshments.

Retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Kenny Fogle will coordinate and emcee the event.

Everyone is invited and any veteran is asked to wear their uniform if they wish.

-30-