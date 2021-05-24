Posted by admin

Obituary: Birdie Louise Marksbury, 92, Fairfield

Birdie Louise Marksbury, 92, of Fairfield, died Friday, May 21, 2021, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville. She was born Jan. 30, 1929, in Nelson County to the late Oscar and Nora Goff Peavler. She was a homemaker and famer, and was a member of Wakefield Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her, husband Lorraine Marksbury.

She is survived by two sons; one sister; one sister-in-law; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her caregivers; and several nieces and nephews.

The graveside service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington with Bro. Tom Sparrow officiating.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

