Posted by admin

Obituary: Michael David Goss, 72, Boston

Michael David Goss, 72, of Boston, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at home surrounded by his family who adored him. He was born July 11, 1948, in Louisville to Charles and Vivian Goss. He was of the Christian faith. He was a retired electrician by trade. He enjoyed his profession and worked as a supervisor as well as with his hands as an electrician for 35 years. He was proud of his country and he served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the

Vietnam War. He was a member of the Electrical Workers Union Local 369. He believed in supporting his community and served as President of the Boston Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary for several years. He loved working with wood and he made several pieces of furniture throughout the years. He enjoyed everything outdoors like hunting, fishing and most of all spending time with his family.

MICHAEL DAVID GOSS

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Vivian McCord Goss; and an infant son, John David Goss.

He is survived by his loving and caring wife of 52 years who he cherished, Imelda Doutaz Goss; he was an exceptional father to three sons that he was very proud of, Scott Goss (Norma), Shawn Goss (Danielle) and Chris Goss (Angie), all of Bardstown; he was a nurturing and fun grandpa to five grandchildren, Nathan Goss, Jared Goss, Reid Goss, Olivia Goss, and Lila Goss, all of Bardstown; a loving brother to one sister, Donna Crush of Louisville; one uncle, Norman Goss of Indiana; a devoted friend to his lifelong buddy, Martin “Tony” Hellman; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and many

friends he loved.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Minister Rick Sexton officiating. Burial is in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, and 8:30-11: a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that contributions go to Hospice of Nelson County and/or Flaget Memorial Hospital Cancer Center.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-