Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, May 24, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, May 24, 2021

Eric Christopher Tennill, 36, Louisville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); license to be in possession; rim or frame obscuring lettering or decal on license plate. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 10:42 a.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Daniel Sanchez Guzman, no seat belts, no operators license; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $543. Booked at 1:22 p.m. Monday, March 24, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Henry Higdon, 37, Springfield, criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 3:02 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

