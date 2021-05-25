Posted by admin

10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nelson Lincoln Trail District Health Department

Monday, May 24, 2021 — Nelson County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as reported by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department. The new cases bring the county’s overall total to 4,908 cases, with 36 cases currently considered active. The county has recorded 56 COVID-related deaths.

MARION COUNTY. Marion County had 5 new COVID-19 cases reported by the district health department, bringing the county’s total cases to 2,293. Of that total, 18 are active. The county has reported 39 COVID-related deaths.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Washington County reported 1 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing its total cases to 1,402, with 12 of those being active cases. The county has recorded 36 COVID-related deaths.

LARUE COUNTY. LaRue County reported three new COVID-19 cases Monday, pushing the county total to 1,330 cases, with 8 of those being active. The county has recorded 26 COVID-related deaths.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County reported 5 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing its total to 9,565 cases, 71 of those being active. The county has recorded 158 COVID-related deaths.

MEADE COUNTY. Meade County reported 5 new COVID-19 cases Monday, making a total of 2,111 cases. Seventeen of those cases are active. The county has reported 25 COVID-related deaths.

For more information on COVID-19 statistics, visit the Lincoln Trail District Health Department website, www.ltdhd.org.

