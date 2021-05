Posted by admin

Video: U.S. Rep Brett Guthrie stops by WBRT studios Friday for interview

Monday, May 24, 2021 — Congressman Brett Guthrie, who represents Kentucky 2nd Congressional District, was in town last Friday, May 21, 2021, to congratulate the winners of the 2nd District Congresional Art Contest. Guthrie stopped by the WBRT studios in Bardstown for a brief chat with “Bradford & Brooks” co-host Jim Brooks. Running time, 27 minutes, 57 seconds.

