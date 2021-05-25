Posted by admin

Obituary: Edward Frederick ‘Fred’ Jury, 83, formerly of New Haven

Edward Frederick “Fred” Jury, 83, of Louisville, died Saturday, May 22, 2021. He was a native of New Haven, the late William Henry and Mary Cecilia Jury. He served honorably in the U.S. Army in Germany in the late 50s and later attended EKU. He married Aggie Bowling in 1963, and together they raised four children. He owned several liquor stores, most recently Karem’s Bait & Beverage in Jeffersontown. He loved to hunt and fish and brag about his recent catch. He was passionate about UK sports, especially after a victory. His happy place was on the porch at his Rough River lake house. His most treasured joy was seeing his eight grandchildren have success in the classroom, on the field, in the pool, on the stage, or simply learning how to ride a bike. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Agnes.

He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 57 years, Agnes Bowling Jury; one daughter, Julie Heim (Chet); three sons, John Jury (Susan), Michael Jury (Julia) and Jim Jury (Cindy); six siblings; Mary Ann Whelan (Melvin), Barbara Hall (Andy), Ceci Young, Patsy Lococo (John), Margaret Weidner (Don), Madeline Newton. He was preceded in death by his older brother Bobby Jury (Pat); eight grandchildren, Alec Jury, Claire Brohm (Luke), Kathryn Jury, Jackson Heim, Ellie Jury, Emma Jury, Carter Jury, Griffin Jury; and one great grandchild, John Lucas Brohm.

A Celebration of Life Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at St. Agnes Church with a private burial in New Haven.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home in Louisville.

Memorials may be made to Down Syndrome of Louisville.

The Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home in Louisville is in charge of arrangements.

