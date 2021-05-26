Posted by admin

Council continues review of FY2021 budget, gets update on new fire apparatus

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 — Tuesday’s meeting of the Bardstown City Council included a moment of silence in rembrance of Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis, who was murdered in the early morning hours of May 25, 2013.

BUDGET REVIEW. The council continued its review of the proposed Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget with a review of the combined utilities funds, which include electric, water, sewer, garbage and cable internet utilities.

CFO AARON BOLES

Aaron Boles, the city’s chief financial officer, reminded the council that the Fiscal Years 2022 budget includes a 2.5 percent across the board pay increase, as well as overall salary increases for the fire department.

Boles said that in a comparison of similar fire deparments, base firefighter pay was as much as $3,000 a year higher that what the City of Bardstown pays.

“This will make us more competitive,” Boles told the council. “It helps us attract new firefighters and retain our existing firefighters.”

The proposed budget also includes $2.4 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds that the city will receive in two installments — half by June 10, 2021, and the second half in June 2022.

The cab of the city’s new fire appartus under construction in Minnesota.

FIRE TRUCK UPDATE. Bardstown Fire Chief Billy Mattingly provided the council with an update on the fire engine the city has on order.

Mattingly shared photos of the cab under construction, and noted that the cab is now mounted on the rolling chassis with the engine and transmission. The cab is currently being completed in Minnesota, and will be shipped to Souix Falls, South Dakota for completion. Mattingly said he is told the fire truck should be completed by this fall due to COVID-19 cancellations of order for new fire apparatus. When it was initially ordered, it wasn’t expected to be completed until next year.

TOURISM COMMISSION BUDGET. The council approved the joint city-county tourist commission budget following an introduction by the commission Executive Director, Samantha Brady.

Restaurants and hotels are seeing business return, and she noted that some restaurants appear to be doing better right now than in their best recent years.

Brady predicted Bardstown and Nelson County will see a large number of visitors this summer. Just over half of the commission’s budget is dedicated to marketing to attract visitors to town, she said.

In other business, the council:

— heard from Mayor Dick Heaton that the council will resume live, in-person meetings with the Tuesday, June 8, 2021, council meeting.

The council approved adding bands of color to the paint scheme proposed for the Hurstland water tank.

— approved a change order totaling $23,250 for the Rowan Creek Wastewater project. The extra work was required due to the need to remove additional rock. The project is currently about 75 percent complete, City Engineer Jessica Filiatreau told the council.

— approved the joint human rights commissions proposed FY 2022 budget.

— approved a fireworks permit application from the Bloomfield Church of God. The church will have two fireworks booths, one at Walmart and another at Burger King in Bardstown from June 20th through July 5th.

— approved adding bands of color to the proposed paint scheme of the Hurstland water tower. The additional paint will add about $4,000 to the overall $393,500 cost to paint and repair the water tank.

— heard Mayor Heaton note that the city pool will open for the summer from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday.

— Heaton also announced that the city’s Memorial Day observance will return as an in-person event at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day at the rotunda in the city cemetery.

-30-