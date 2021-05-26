Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Gerald Scott Coulter, 32, Bloomfield, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 2:59 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Stephen Lamont Railley, 45, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana. Booked at 10:17 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kelly Brooks Kidd, sexual abuse, first-degree, victim under 12 years of age. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 10:58 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-