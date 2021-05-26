Posted by admin

Obituary: Casey Jacob Bowling, 32, Bardstown

Casey Jacob Bowling, 32, of Bardstown, died Monday, May 24, 2021, after a short but incredibly fulfilling life. He was born Aug. 9, 1988, in Louisville. He attended St. Joseph Elementary and was a 2007 graduate of Bethlehem High School. He was a Wildcat at the University of Kentucky. While he had many hobbies and passions, being a husband and father came above all. As a standout soccer player in high school, he shared his love of soccer with his children. He loved spending weekends with them on the farm – fishing. He was fiercely loyal. He would give you the shirt off his back. To say he was kind-hearted would be an understatement.



He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Jeanette Bowling; his parental grandfather, Francis “Frank” Bowling; his maternal grandfather, Oscar “Shorty” Parrott Jr; one cousin, Travis Wayne Parrott; and his infant niece, Charlotte “Charlie” Tabacchi.

He is survived by his loving wife, Amber Jewell-Bowling of Bardstown; one daughter, Alizabeth “Ali”; two sons, Asher and Avery; one stepson Alex; his amazing parents, Guy and Brenda Bowling of Bardstown; one sister, Amanda Bowling of Dayton, Ohio; a special niece, Ada Wren; his Mammy, Shirley Parrott; several cousins, aunts, uncles; and his faithful fur baby, Jessie.

The funeral is noon Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

