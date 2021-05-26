Posted by admin

Obituary: John Frank Adams, 66, Bardstown

John Frank Adams, 66, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at his residence. He was born Aug. 1, 1954 in Deatsville to the late Malcom and Martha Dennis Adams. He was a former employee of Skaggs Electric, Woodbridge and retired from Intertec. He loved to fish and pitch horseshoes. He was of the Christian faith.

JOHN FRANK ADAMS

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Geraldine Adams; and two brothers, Forrest Adams and G.W. Adams.

He is survived by three daughters, Carrie Ann Adams and Kimberly (Zach Stratton) Adams, both of New Haven, and Amanda (Michael) Newton of Bloomfield; three sisters, Maxine Pinkston and Betty (Charles) Mattingly, both of Bardstown, and Patsy (T.R.) Roby of Cox’s Creek;

five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and special friends, Tammy Anderson, Vernon Anderson and Ronnie Lucas.

Visitation is 1-7 p.m. Friday, May 28. 2021, at the Houglin-Greenwell Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-