Obituary: Joseph Gary Reynolds, 63, Bardstown

Joseph Gary Reynolds, 63, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at University of Louisville Hospital where he received excellent care. He was a loving son, brother, and uncle. He loved art, fishing, and woodworking. He served our country in the Army National Guard and previously worked for Steel Builders of Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Eugene Reynolds.

He is survived by his loving mother, Irene Reynolds; one sister, Lisha McLane (Mark); one niece, Chelsea DeGrella; and one nephew, Taylor DeGrella.

Cremation was chosen and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington has been entrusted with arrangements.

