Posted by admin

Obituary: Ann Catherine Smith Murphy, 94, Springfield

Ann Catherine Smith Murphy, 94, of Springfield, died at 2:15 am Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Nortons Women’s & Children’s Hospital in Louisville.

She is survived by one daughter, Joan (Tommy) Donnelly of Springfield; one son, Tuck (Sharon) Murphy of Jacksonville, Fla.; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Springfield with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, and 7-9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a 7 p.m. Friday prayer service.

Contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Disabled Veterans of America.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

