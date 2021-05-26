Posted by admin

Flaget Memorial Hospital launches affiliation with Cleveland Clinic

Tony Houston, CHI’s chief executive officer, spoke Wednesday during the press conference at Flaget Memorial Hospital.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 — Flaget Memorial Hospital announced Wednesday that CHI Saint Joseph Health’s affiliation with Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center will expand to serve its patients. This affiliation will enhance Flaget Memorial Hospital’s capabilities and provide patients in the area with a higher level of cancer care closer to home. The announcement follows the CHI Saint Joseph Health and Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center affiliation in Lexington that was launched in 2019.

TONY HOUSTON

“This affiliation means that our patients in Bardstown will have access to second opinions and input into treatment plans from one of the nation’s most respected cancer programs,” said Jennifer Nolan, president, Flaget Memorial Hospital. “Being able to offer this expertise in a small community like Bardstown will allow our patients to receive this highly specialized care close to home.”

The launch of this affiliation between CHI Saint Joseph Health – Cancer Care in Bardstown and Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center will allow patients and oncologists in the Bardstown area the opportunity to access highly specialized treatment options and the ability to consult with world-renowned experts and subspecialists at one of the top 5 cancer centers in the country, ranked by U.S. News and World Report.

“Since we launched the affiliation, more than 220 patients have benefited through consultations, tumor board review and input into treatment plans … all without having to leave their home communities,” said Tony Houston, CEO, CHI Saint Joseph Health. “Care close to home is vital for cancer patients, but it has been especially beneficial during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our oncologists have direct access to Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center specialists. It is a convenient and reliable process that brings these world-class subspecialists into the treatment plans for those patients who need that level of input.”

The decision for an affiliation follows a rigorous review process of the care and services provided by CHI Saint Joseph Health – Cancer Care at Bardstown, similar to the same process in 2019 for CHI Saint Joseph Health – Cancer Care in Lexington.

Beyond direct patient care, Lexington’s cancer care centers have leveraged this relationship to make programmatic and clinical improvements, like adding a HOPE line call center for new patients and streamlining second opinion requests. Starting next week, the HOPE line –844.940.4673 (HOPE) – will also be used for scheduling cancer screening appointments in an effort to provide easier access to preventative measures.

To learn more about CHI Saint Joseph Health’s affiliation with Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center, visit https://www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/hope.

