Posted by admin

Obituary: Addie Dean Tucker Lowe, 76, Indianapolis

Addie Dean Tucker Lowe, 76, of Indianapolis, died Monday, May 24, 2021. She was born Oct. 22, 1944, to the late Lester and Virginia Hornback Tucker in Larue County. She worked at Zuckerberg’s Uniform Inc. as a seamstress for several years before starting her own business, Dean’s Lettering, so that she could work from home. For the last 25 years, she was a seamstress at Nordstrom; receiving compliments and awards for her excellent service. She was involved with the Boys Scouts and Girl Scouts. She was a den mother for her son’s troop and she served as cookie chairperson for the Fountain Square Girl Scouts when both her daughters were involved in scouting. She and her husband received recognition for all of their volunteer work for both organizations. She was baptized at an early age at Barren Run Baptist Church.

ADDIE DEAN TUCKER LOWE

She enjoyed spending time with her family, her beloved cats, Tabby (Mr. T) and Luna, as well as her granddog, Sadie Lou, also known as the little brown dog. She enjoyed thrift store shopping and making blankets for her loved ones. She collected cookie jars and had quite a collection.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy R. Lowe; one son, Darrell R. Lowe; and one sister, Susie D. Tucker Young.

She is survived by three children; two daughters, Deanna (Michael) DeBruler and Virginia (Dwayne ) Mounts; one son, Anthony (Denise) Lowe; two brothers, Lester Carlos (Debbie) Tucker and Daymon “ Buddy” (Elizabeth) Tucker; eight grandchildren, Molly Haycraft, Laura Lacey, Billy Lowe, Zachary DeBruler, James Lowe, Terrya Mounts, Olivia Mounts and Jacob Lowe; eight great-grandchildren, Patience Haycraft, Zoey Haycraft, Lillian Lacey, Max Oakes, Emily DeBruler, Malikai Stout, Ethan DeBruler and soon to be Roy Haycraft; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, May 31, 2021, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Bro. DeWayne Gibson officiating. Burial is in the Barren Run Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 31, 2021, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd, Hodgenville, is in charge of arrangements.

-30-