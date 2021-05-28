Posted by admin

Leitchfield man dies in rollover WK Parkway crash early Thursday morning

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, May 27, 2021 — A Leitchfield man died early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle rollover crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway in Hardin County.

According to a Kentucky State Police press release, Jacob Wisdom, 26, of Leitchfield, died of injuries from a crash that happened about 4:47 a.m. Thursday near the 120 mile marker on the WK Parkway.

Police said that Wisdom apparently lost control of the 2000 Toyota Camry he was driving westbound. His vehicle entered the media and rolled over several times. Wisdom was ejected from the vehicle in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner.

Affected parts of the parkway were shutdown so troopers could reconstruct the collision. The collision remains under investigation by reconstructionist Trooper Tyler Lynch.

-30-