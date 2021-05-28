Posted by admin

Washington County Beekeepers group to meet June 7, 2021, at extension office

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, May 27, 2021 — The Washington County Beekeepers will meet from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at the Washington County Extension Office in Springfield.

Due to current University of Kentucky restrictions, no food or beverage service will be provided, however attendees are welcome to bring their own refreshments.

The topics on the meeting agenda include how to address the Small Hive Beetle problem, different control methods and a general discussion and a question/answer period.

The Washington County Extension Office is located at 245 Corporate Drive north of Springfield off KY 555.

-30-