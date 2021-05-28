Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, May 27, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Zachary Alexander Marksbury, 24, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 12:27 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Marshal Ray Smith, 28, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. No bond listed. Booked at 5:38 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Deborah Ann Varney, 53, Georgetown, reckless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 11:11 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

