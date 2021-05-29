Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, May 28, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, May 28, 2021

Charles Dewayne Armstrong, 57, Bardstown,, assault, second-degree, domestic violence; strangulation, second-degree. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 1:11 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Robert Nolin Goodlett, 21, Bardstown, burglary, first-degree; criminal mischief, third-degree. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 3:18 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kevin Floyd Bishop, 51, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 7:!3 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021.

Amanda Gayle Wimsatt, 38, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 7:44 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, by the Kentucky State Police.

Brandon Thomas Neal, 34, Shelbyville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; reckless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 8:37 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-