Posted by admin

Video: Mayor Dick Heaton’s weekly COVID-19 update, Friday, May 29, 2021

Saturday, May 29, 2021 — Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton provided his end-of-week COVID-19 update from his office at Bardstown City Hall on Friday, May 28, 2021. Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton provides his weekly COVID-19 update from Bardstown City Hall. This is the mayor’s first update without a mask, thanks to the new guidance by the CDC in regard to individuals who have been vaccinated. Vaccinations are now open to people 12 years of age and older. Running time: 5 minutes 26 seconds.

-30-