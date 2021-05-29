Posted by admin

Obituary: Katherine Ann ‘Katie’ Wimpsett, 66, Bardstown

Katherine Ann “Katie” Wimpsett, 66, of Bardstown, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born Aug. 7, 1954, in Marion County. She and her husband formerly operated a lawn mowing business. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Wimpsett (2017); her parents, Hubert Martin and Frances Estelle Canary Elder; two sisters, Blanche Thomas and infant Edna Mae Elder; and one brother, Greg Elder.

Survivors include one daughter, Emily Jane Williamson of Lebanon; three sisters, Grace White of Nazareth, Margie Blanford of Saint Francis, and Martha Harris (Lane) of Denham Springs, La.; five brothers, Dave Elder of Rocklin, Calif., Jerry Elder (Sarah) and Martin Elder, both of Raywick, Phillip Elder (Judy) of Springfield, and Mitchell Elder (Ann) of Mount Washington; and two grandchildren, Alexis Carrier and Tristin White.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, May 31, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Pallbearers are Mitchell Elder, Martin Elder, Brian Ferguson and Stevie Crowder.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 60 % occupancy, the unvaccinated are required to wear a face covering, and food and drink are prohibited inside the funeral home.

The services will be livestreamed onto the Mattingly Funeral Home facebook page for those who cannot attend.

The Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-