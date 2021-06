Posted by admin

American Legion Post 121 schedules blood drive set for Monday, June 14, 2021

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, June 7, 2021 — The American Legion Post 121 will be holding a blood drive for the American Red Cross from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Post’s armory loated at 206 W. Broadway.

Please call 1-800-RED CROSS to schedule an appointment.

