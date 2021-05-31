Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, May 30, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, May 30, 2021

Ryan Joseph Dewater, 24, Bardstown, burglary, second-degree; criminal trespass, first-degree; failure to appear. Bond total is $10,500. Booked at 1:45 a.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Trever Austin Cissell, 19, Bardstown, possession of marijuana. Booked at 2:34 a.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Christopher Scott Durbin, 28, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; disregarding traffic control device. No bond listed. Booked at 2:49 a.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Nathaniel Francis Mosgrove, 25, Springfield, speeding 19 mph over limit; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (motor vehicle); no registration plates; no registration receipt; no seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; failure to appear. Bond total is $100. Booked at 11:36 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-