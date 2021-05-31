Posted by admin

Obituary: Gregory Maddox ‘Greg’ Zabenco Sr., 70, Bloomfield

Gregory Maddox “Greg” Zabenco Sr., 70, of Bloomfield, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born Dec. 19, 1950, in Owensboro to the late Nicholas L. and Dorothy Geraldine Yeiser Zabenco Sr. He was a salesman, a former member of the Bloomfield Lions Club and was of the Presbyterian faith. He was a car enthusiast and loved his grandchildren.

GREGORY MADDOX “GREG” ZABENCO

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Nicholas L. Zabenco Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Stephenson Zabenco; one daughter, Katie (Kristopher) Hall of Bloomfield; two sons, Greg (Aya) Zabenco Jr. of Columbus, Ohio and Tommy (Amanda) Zabenco of Bardstown; one brother, Tom (Linda) Zabenco of Louisville; and six grandchildren.

The fvuneral is 10 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the funeral home.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to WHAS Crusade for Children or Hosparus of Louisville.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

