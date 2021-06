Posted by admin

Video: Memorial Day observance May 31, 2021 at Bardstown Cemetery

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, May 31, 2021 — The three Bardstown American Legion Posts — Post 121, Post 42, and Post 167 — again came together to host the annual Memorial Day observance at the Bardstown Cemetery. For the 19th year, Kenny Fogle served as emcee; Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton welcomed the crowd; Heather French Henry was the keynote speaker. Running time: 28 minutes, 25 seconds.

-30-