Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, May 31, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, May 31, 2021

Jason William Gilbert, 30, Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; careless driving; speeding 10 mph over limit. Booked at 2:32 a.m. Monday, May 31, 2021, by the Kentucky State Police.

Anthony Quinn Lewis, 57, Cox’s Creek, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 9:54 a.m. Monday, May 31, 2021.

Jason Earl Clark, 24, Ekron, receiving stolen property under $10,000; receiving stolen property (firearm); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); wanton endangerment, first-degree (2 counts); leaving the scene of an accident; criminal mischief, third-degree; failure to appear. Bond total is $10,500. Booked at 4:47 p.m. Monday, May 31, 2021,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

