Nelson County Marriages, May 2021

Editor’s Note: The following individuals have applied for marriage licenses during the month of May 2021 at the Nelson County Clerk’s office. Marriage licenses are valid for 30 days after the date they are issued. The individual who conducts the marriage ceremony has 30 days to return the completed license to the clerk’s office. The issuance of a license by the clerk’s office does not mean the wedding ceremony has taken place or will take place. This information is public record.

Thomas Kerry Burba, 57, warehouse, New Haven, and Dorothy Lorena Sims, 65, retired, Clarkson.

Jonathan Daniel Spalding, 26, Affordable Truss, ,and Christa Lynn Maulden, 24, stay-at-home Mom, both of Bardstown.

James Taylor Lawson, 30, self-employed, and Christan Lynn Wade, 32, self-employed, both of Bloomfield.

David Lance Call, 48, truck driver, and Alicia Lynn Greenwell, 40, pet groomer, both of Cox’s Creek.

Gerald Lee Collard, 66, retired, and Katherine Elizabeth Combes, 64, warehouse associate, both of Bardstown.

John Gregory Walsh, 53, general contractor, Boston, and Sheryl Renee Paxton, 45, project manager, Louisville.

Kevin Michael Palte, 33, expeditor, and Carrie Marie Curtsinger, 35, coordinator, both of Boston.

Cody Jonathan Sturgill, 30, Michters Distillery, and Amber Marie Moran, 24, oral surgeon assistant, both of Bardstown.

Lance Randell Saumer, 59, nozzle tech, and Annie Mae Xiong, 49, final inspector, both of Bardstown.

David Ross Saunders, 30, disability, and Britany Paige McIntosh, 25, caregiver, both of Bardstown.

William Francis Auberry, 28, Creation Gardens, Paducah, and Natasha Lynn Switzer, 31, Creation Gardens, New Haven.

Jade Diannee Ritchie, 22, People Ready Temp, and Makenna Cheyanne Pyle, 21, People Ready Temp, both of Bardstown.

Joseph Sawyer Filiatreau, 25, purchasing agent, and Rachel Colleen Henson, 24, registered nurse, both of Cox’s Creek.

Kyle Alexander Klain, 27, aircraft mechanic, and Emilee Nicole Bowles, 27, nursing assistant, both of Cox’s Creek.

Terrold Chase Stinnett, 36, Armed guardsman, and Elizabeth Ann Langford, 33, certified pharmacy tech, both of Bardstown.

Brian Christopher Simpson, 30, plant manager, Bardstown, and Morgan Diane Lamkin, 24, teacher, Bloomfield.

Tyrone Davis Mudd Jr., 25, warehouse worker, and Erica Marie Stallings, 25, stay-at-home Mom, both of Bardstown.

Ronald Dale Gilbert, 61, loader, and Ann Paulette Edelen, 63, production, both of Bardstown.

Michael Wayne Watts, 36, security tech, and Kimberly Dowe Gravile, 34, Tower Automotive, both of Bardstown.

Bruce Tyler Jones, 38, pressman, and Tabitha Nicole Shewmaker, 38, MSR, both of Cox’s Creek.

Abdiel Perez Medina, 25 compliance supervisor, and Jeri Ann Holman, 22, social media manager, both of Bardstown.

Henry Kenneth Spear III, 25, medical student, Somerset, and Allison, Renee Wood, 24, registered nurse, Bardstown.

Nathaniel Scott Downs, 36, truck driver, and Summer Dawn Tinnell, 40, outbound representative, both of Bardstown.

Anthony Elisco Ventus, 53, network engineer, and Dekita Lynn Phipps, 41, team leader, both of Bardstown.

Joe David Estes, 51, forklift operator, and Leslie Renee Coy, 49, human resources manager, both of Boston.

Christian Braye Receveur, 25, groundskeeper, and Victoria Lynn Mantooth, 27, medical assistant, both of Bardstown.

William Cole Pine, 21, manufacturing, Bloomfield, and Savannah Jo Cooper-Reynolds, 21, student, Crestwood.

Christopher Ross Higdon, 30, heavy equipment operator, and Victoria Lynn Hamilton, 25, quality tech, both of Bardstown.

Thomas Wayne Newton Jr., 50, factory worker, and Karen Lynn Crowe, 46, contract labor, both of Cox’s Creek.

Stephen Christopher Greenwell, 37, customer service, and Michaela Nicole Lacey, 27, assistant manager, both of New Haven.

Joshua Shaine Bartley, 30, sales associate, and Taylor Ann Gilkey, 26, sales associate, both of Bardstown.

Veondrais Darnell Montgomery, 33, factory worker, and Darah Raeshunale Farmer, 25, pharmacy tech, both of Cox’s Creek.

Brandon Ryan Hardin, 25, warehouse manager, and Gabriella Elizabeth Vazquez, 25, lead operator, both of Chaplin.

Gregory Paul Mabrey, 59, accountant, and Deborah Kay Simmons, 59, teacher’s assistant, both of Chaplin.

Shawn Lee Armstrong, 21, mechanic, and Megan Virginia Diersing, 25, head prep cook, both of Bardstown.

