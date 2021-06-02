Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Stephen David Haynie, 56, Bardstown, unlawful imprisonment, first-degree; assault, first-degree, domestic violence. Bond is $100,000 cash. Booked at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Dylan Brown, 29, Springfield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 12:51 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021., by the Bardstown Police Department.

Mitch Braden Kanatzer Jr., 43, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing; criminal mischief, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 7:48 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Mathew Eric Fox, 30, Cox’s Creek, failure to appear. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 12:56 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

James Corey Rockwell, 32, Mount Washington, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others under $500. Booked at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Jerry Lynn Hardin, 29, Bloomfield, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 10:43 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, by the Neslon County Sheriff’s Office.

Emily Brooke Duncan, 30, New Haven, careless driving; rear license not illuminated; license to be in possession; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failed to appear (4 counts). Bond total is $10,950. Booked at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-