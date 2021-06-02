Posted by admin

Obituary: Marian Elizabeth ‘Totsie’ Osbourne Boone, 90, New Haven

Marian Elizabeth “Totsie” Osbourne Boone, 90, of New Haven, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. She was born in Springfield March 1, 1931, to the late Frank George and Mary Irene Warren Osbourne. She attended Smith grade school, and graduated from Fredricksburg High School. She went on to attend Spencerian & Sullivan Business School. She was a former bookkeeper for Nally & Gibson and Samuel Motor Co. She was employed with the U.S. Postal Service for 33 years, retiring as Postmaster of New Haven. She was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church, a member of the Altar Society, an Eucharist Minister, a former member of the choir, parish council, and finance committee. She was a volunteer at Flaget Hospital and the New Haven Blood Bank.

MARIAN ELIZABETH “TOTSIE” OSBOURNE BOONE

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Joseph William “Joe Bill” Boone; two sisters, Christine Hamilton, and Virginia Moore; four brothers, George Osbourne, Sid Osbourne, Tom Osbourne and Pat Osbourne; one grandson, Chandler Boone; and one son-in-law, Arthur “Butch” Henley.

She is survived by three daughters, Dianne Henley and Lydia (Scott) McMahan, both of New Haven, and George Ann (Jeff) Stephens of White City; three sons, Al (Gladys) Boone of Bardstown, Freddy (Janett) Boone of New Haven and William Joseph “B.J.” (Ann) Boone of Lexington; two sisters, Emma O’Daniel and Patricia Head; four sisters-in-law, Leona Osbourne, Dianne Osbourne, Catherine King, and Teresa Thompson; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephew, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven with the Rev. Troy Overton officiating with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, and after 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, in the chapel of William R. Rust Funeral with a 7 p.m. Friday prayers service with a Deacon officiating in the chapel of the funeral home.

A mask or face covering is required to enter the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St., is in charge of arrangements.

-30-