Posted by admin

Obituary: Michael Anthony Fudge, 67, Elizabethtown

Michael Anthony Fudge, 67, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Signature Healthcare in Elizabethtown. He was born Nov. 22, 1953, in Glasgow to his parents, Duel and Mary Pedigo Fudge. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran who service in Vietnam. He loved NASCAR and was an avid fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents, Arley and Dicie Pedigo; and one niece, Regina Michelle Vowels.

Survivors include one sister, Carmen Patton (Dwain); and one brother, Colin Fudge; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation has been chosen with services being private.

The Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

-30-