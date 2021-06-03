Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — June 1-2, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Angel Marie Boone, 42, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of synthetic drugs; possession of marijuana. No bond listed. Booked at 11:52 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Stephen Hershal Rogers, 38, Bloomfield, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine). No bond listed. Booked at 12:31 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Michael Sepulvado, 38, Bardstown, non-payment of fines. Bond is $1,524.50 cash. Booked at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Shelby Anthony Mehler, 30, Louisville, alcohol intoxication in a public place; failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 10:18 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-