Bardstown man stabbed late Wednesday during forced entry of N. First St. home

Thursday, June 3, 2021 — A Bardstown man faces assault charges stemming from an altercation that took place late Wednesday evening.

At 11:16 p.m. Wednesday, Bardstown Police officers responded to a reported assault in the 400 block of North First St. in Bardstown. Officers located Thomas J. Mudd, 56, of Bardstown, who suffered a knife wound to his lower back.

Following officers’ investigation, they determined that Mudd had forced his way into the victim’s home and physically assaulted him. Both the victim and Mudd were treated at the scene by Nelson County EMS and transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

On his release from the hospital, police expect to arrest Mudd on a single charge of first-degree burglary.

