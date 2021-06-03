Posted by admin

Deputy sheriffs’ efforts help a young man rebound from tragic loss of his puppy

Nelson County Deputy Sheriff Jerry Hardin watches as Elijah Filiatreau cradles his new puppy, “Deputy” in his arms after receiving him from Hardin and deputy Capt. Brandon Bryan. Elijah’s original puppy died after it was struck by a passing motor vehicle.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, June 3, 2021 — Several weeks ago, 10-year-old Elijah Filiatreau experienced the type of heartache no young man should face.

Elijah Filiatreau with his new German shepherd puppy, Deputy.

Elijah’s young German Shepherd puppy darted into the roadway out in front of his house on Thomas Lane off Stringtown Road, and was struck and killed by a passing motor vehicle.

Nelson County Sheriff deputies Jerry Hardin and Capt. Brandon Bryan responded to a call regarding the incident. Afterward, Bryan said it was Hardin — the department’s longtime K-9 officer — who suggested that the officers do something to help the young man deal with his loss.

That idea set in motion events that resulted Thursday in Hardin, Bryan and the sheriff’s office presenting Elijah with a 6-week-old German Shepherd puppy.

“I’m so grateful, I don’t really know what to say,” Elijah told the officers after recieving the puppy.

Elijah’s chose an appropriate name for his new pup: “Deputy.”

Hardin, who has trained dozens of dogs in his career and been a K-9 officer with the sheriff’s office for 16 years, said his motivation was simple.

Deputy

“I just wanted to find a way to make the best of bad situation.”

For the most part, Deputy seemed to bask in the hugs and attention from everyone in the room.

Cradling his new, furry friend, Elijah listened intently as Hardin gave him tips on how to start training Deputy, and offered to give him a hand with training as the dog gets older.

“It’s rewarding to be able to put a smile on a young man’s face,” Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said of the deputies’ work to get a new pup after a tragic loss.

“They’re a great bunch of guys.”

