Posted by admin

Firefighters gearing up to collect donations this weekend for 68th Crusade for Children

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, June 3, 2021 — It’s that time of year again — time for the 68th annual Crusade for Children, which takes place this weekend, Saturday, June 5th and Sunday, June 6th.

The Bardstown Fire Department will be canvassing city neighborhoods on both Saturday and Sunday collecting donations for the Crusade. When you hear the fire sirens, come out to the fire engine and give your donation to the firefighters.

Your donation helps support many different organizations in Nelson County. All of the money raised stays in the Kentuckiana area to help children with special needs.

In addition to the firefighters going through neighborhoods collecting donations, the fire department has additional ways you can donate.

— A secure drop box is available for donations at the City Hall fire station.

— On Friday, June 4th, you can drive-thru the fire department’s Station 1 and drop off your donation. Station 1 is located on East John Rowan Blvd.

— you can donate only at the Crusade website, www.WHASCrusade.org.

— donate via CashApp — $CrusadeforChildren

— donate via Venmo — @CrusadeforChildren.

— text CRUSADE to 50155

— mail your donation to the Crusade for Children, 520 W Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202

If donating online, please mention the Bardstown Fire Department.

-30-