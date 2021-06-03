Posted by admin

Obituary: Loretta Weller, SCN, 97

Loretta Weller, SCN, 97, (formerly Mary Hugh) died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Nazareth. She was born in Newport and was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 66 years.

She served as an elementary education teacher and principal at Our Lady of Sorrows School in Memphis, from 1955-1963; taught third grade at St. Matthias School in Columbus, Ohio; grades 5 and 6 at Immaculate Conception School in Newport; served as principal and religion teach for grades 2 and 6 from 1967-2001; and from 2001-2007, she served at Annunciation Parish in pastoral ministry and as a member of the parish staff.

With her friendly manner, she served in hospitality for 10 years as the Guest House assistant, welcoming all who stayed there at Nazareth. During that time she also served her SCN Community as the mail room clerk for the Motherhouse.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews, by her extended family, and by her religious community.

The wake is 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at. St. Vincent Church at Nazareth with the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial is in Nazareth Cemetery. Her nephew, the Very Reverend Daniel Schomaker, will be celebrating the Mass

Memorial donations may go to the Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in chareg of arrangements.

