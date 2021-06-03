Posted by admin

Video: NC Board of Education teacher turnover discussion, public comment

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, June 3, 2021 — Following criticism from parents at the May board meeting in regard to the district teacher turnover rate (as published by the Kentucky Department of Education), Superintendent Wes Bradley provided turnover numbers that more accurately reflect what’s happening in the district. Following that discussion at the Tuesday, June 1, 2021 board working session, the board took comments from the public. Running time: 51 minutes, 30 seconds.

