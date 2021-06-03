Posted by admin

Video: Interview with Superintendent Wes Bradley on June 2nd Bradford & Brooks

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, June 3, 2021 — Superintendent Wes Bradley was our guest Wednesday, June 2, 2021, on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show. Bradley discussed work-based learning; the Community Campus model aimed at moving middle-schoolers to the high school campuses, and answered your questions submitted by text. He also discussed the teacher turnover rate and why the real-world numbers in the district on turnover to not match KDE’s information. Running time: 47 minutes, 16 seconds.

-30-